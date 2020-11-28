BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded BioNTech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.70.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.17.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 2.3% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BioNTech by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

