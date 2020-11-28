Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €26.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBF. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.38 ($27.50).

GBF opened at €23.70 ($27.88) on Thursday. Bilfinger SE has a 1-year low of €12.64 ($14.87) and a 1-year high of €35.32 ($41.55). The company has a 50-day moving average of €19.53 and a 200-day moving average of €17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $954.90 million and a P/E ratio of -11.12.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

