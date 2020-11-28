BidaskClub Downgrades Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to Hold

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,212.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 165,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $14,143,554.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,118,423.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,292,484 shares of company stock valued at $130,504,198 over the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,528,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,241,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

