Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. BNP Paribas started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an outperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.27.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Best Buy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,359 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.