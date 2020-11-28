Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) a €7.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AT1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.35) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.28 ($7.38).

Get Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) alerts:

AT1 stock opened at €6.00 ($7.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.90. Aroundtown SA has a 1-year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.