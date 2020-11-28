Benchmark Increases Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $46.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Altice USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Altice USA to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 190.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $14,265,242.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,547,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,475,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,906,355 shares of company stock valued at $145,043,443. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Lucerne Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

