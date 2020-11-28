Benchmark Boosts Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $120.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.50.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J stock opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.78. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.