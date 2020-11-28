Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BMBN opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Benchmark Bankshares has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

