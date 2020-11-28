Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of ETR BFSA opened at €43.60 ($51.29) on Thursday. Befesa S.A. has a 1 year low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a 1 year high of €40.85 ($48.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

