Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MPFRF. Bank of America upgraded Mapfre from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. AlphaValue cut Mapfre to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mapfre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MPFRF opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Mapfre has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

