Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PUK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Prudential stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. Prudential has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 3.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

