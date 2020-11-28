Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVVIY. ValuEngine raised shares of Aviva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.14. Aviva has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

