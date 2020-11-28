Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 154.50 ($2.02).

Get Barclays PLC (BARC.L) alerts:

BARC stock opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.35.

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.