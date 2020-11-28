Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Given New C$94.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$86.50 to C$94.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$94.07 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$87.63.

Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock opened at C$96.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.44. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$55.76 and a 12-month high of C$104.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.03 billion. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.0300005 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

