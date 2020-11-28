Bank of America Raises Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $35.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.14.

Get Progyny alerts:

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. Progyny has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -31.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $518,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,057.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $46,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,289.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,360,143 shares of company stock worth $66,562,810 in the last three months. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Progyny by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after buying an additional 617,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 132.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 163.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,930,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.