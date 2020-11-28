Bank of America Raises Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Price Target to $3.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $629.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 97.93, a current ratio of 97.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

