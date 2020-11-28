Bank of America Raises Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Price Target to $3.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $2.50.
Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $629.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 97.93, a current ratio of 97.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
