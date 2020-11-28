Bank of America Raises Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $32.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 2.11. Envista has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.18 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

