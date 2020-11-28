Bank of America Raises Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target to $15.50

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $13.25 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

NYSE:EFC opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $651.48 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

