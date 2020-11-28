Bank of America Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $80.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dell Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.68.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE DELL opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $3,673,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 437,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,258,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $4,505,359.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 222,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,743,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock valued at $91,967,751. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after buying an additional 1,292,867 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,119,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,792,000 after buying an additional 733,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.