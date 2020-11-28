Bank of America Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $18.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANF. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.46.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

