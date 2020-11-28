Bank of America Raises 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target to $40.00

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

VNET has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 43,145 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 100,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

