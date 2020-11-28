Bank of America Boosts The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $87.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Timken in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.29.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR stock opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The Timken has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $75.36.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,906.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 57.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 1,379.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 226.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.