Bank of America Boosts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $21.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut HP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. HP has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,399 shares of company stock worth $3,956,374. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in HP by 1,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

