Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BBVA. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 79,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 67,377 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

