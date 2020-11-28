Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

BBAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $716.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $268.73 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 444,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 52,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 291,735 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (C&IB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

