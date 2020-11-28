B. Riley Boosts The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $31.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Gap’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Gap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.95.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Gap has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Gap will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gap during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 45,000.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 2,848.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in The Gap by 295.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in The Gap during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.