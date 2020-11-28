AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 1.39. AZZ has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AZZ will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AZZ by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AZZ by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.