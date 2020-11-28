Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.70.

AVID opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $545.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.11. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

