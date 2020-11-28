Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,777 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.14% of Autohome worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 1,002.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 901,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,093,000 after buying an additional 820,091 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,152,000 after acquiring an additional 683,313 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $868,901,000 after purchasing an additional 427,798 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Autohome by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 331,918 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Autohome by 23.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,124,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.69.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.