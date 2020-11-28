Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATDRY. Peel Hunt cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

