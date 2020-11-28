Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATDRY. Peel Hunt cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

