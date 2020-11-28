Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ACBI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ACBI opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 365,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 246,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 233,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.