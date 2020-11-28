Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $36.65.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

