Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

ASPU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.29.

Shares of ASPU opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.49 million, a P/E ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Group news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,773 shares in the company, valued at $224,763.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $107,127.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 554.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

