Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 5,947 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $39,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 614.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,835 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $24,133,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 365.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after buying an additional 285,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $10,525,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE:MAN opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.