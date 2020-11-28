Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,500 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,779,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $47,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $737,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

BHF opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

