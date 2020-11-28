Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,899 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.59% of Five9 worth $50,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,557,137.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $112,661.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,385.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,539 shares of company stock valued at $11,667,286. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $151.13 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.55.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

