Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 192,800 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,767,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.11% of Spotify Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 21.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cfra upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.04.

SPOT stock opened at $277.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.58 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $299.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

