Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,076 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.36% of PPD worth $46,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,275,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PPD by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 52,535 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.79. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jill Pellegrino sold 5,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $189,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald E. Garrow sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $324,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock worth $338,411,007.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

