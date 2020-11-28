Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,272,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,582,391 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $45,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,735,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,873,000 after buying an additional 12,556,583 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,761,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,392 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 87.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,192,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,606,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 337,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,462,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after buying an additional 1,042,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

