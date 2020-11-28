Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $47.52 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 771,058 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.37% of Expedia Group worth $47,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Expedia Group by 802.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 804.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

EXPE stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average of $91.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $130.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

