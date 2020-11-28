Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $46.02 Million Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,399 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.24% of Colfax worth $46,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Colfax by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Colfax by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.08. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

