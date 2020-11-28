Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $39.13 Million Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.52% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $39,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 37,459 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 130,358 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $320,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,352.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,396 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

