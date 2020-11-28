Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 382,261 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 68.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 944,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Yum China were worth $50,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 32.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CLSA initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUMC stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.44.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

