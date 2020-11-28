Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 34,374 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $47,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 155.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $285.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.45. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,785.70 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.