Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 2,159,398 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 551.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159,398 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.57% of HollyFrontier worth $50,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 47.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 320,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFC stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

