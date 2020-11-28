Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 154,347 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,347 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.94% of eHealth worth $39,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 38.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,013,000 after buying an additional 617,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,747,000 after buying an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,922,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 59.0% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after acquiring an additional 313,513 shares during the last quarter.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eHealth in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

EHTH opened at $81.10 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.27.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

