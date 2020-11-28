Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 358,508 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.49% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $48,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,781 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $1,592,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,842 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPX. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

