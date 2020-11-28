Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 1,846,900 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $50,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after buying an additional 818,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after acquiring an additional 687,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,844,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,497,000 after purchasing an additional 405,949 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 1,375.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,525,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after buying an additional 5,151,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $21.84.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.24.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

