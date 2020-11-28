Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.46.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,666 shares of company stock worth $9,230,236. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 154,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.