Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 34.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,546 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,768,000 after buying an additional 99,790 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 114.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at $20,067,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $201,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $8,973.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,908 shares of company stock worth $7,708,720. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $93.01 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.